THIS Jammu man, who started 'Cop Rap', is now viral; watch videos

Love rap? Then you might have surely come across the voice and lyrics by a cop who raps in the cold state of North India. Music creation videos by Police Constable Jeevan Kumar are doing rounds on the internet, with him being called by people as Jammu's 'Gulli boy', 'rapper cop' and as his Instagram page suggests '...policewalarapper'

Jeevan had started penning down his feelings and experiences in form of rap music. As he went on delivering heartfelt freestyle raps, he took to win winning millions of hearts over the internet.

"Serving my nation in day (constable in Jammu & Kashmir Police Forces) and serving my dream at night ( Rapper ),"he writes about himself on his YouTube channel. "Artist, Who Started cop Rap," reads his Instagram bio.

The police-rapper's dreams include inking his name in the hip-hop world, motivating every talented soul and uplifting his mother tongue 'Dogri'.

Watch some of his videos, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 12:13 PM IST