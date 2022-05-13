Football players Achraf Hakimi, Kylian Mbappé try Khaby Lame's iconic move

Khaby Lame is known for his meme-ish poses and silly moves, so much to even impress the football champs! The professional footballers, Achraf Hakimi, Kylian Mbappé, who play for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain were spotted recreating the internet sensation in a recent viral video.

So, did they get it right? A pleasing try but not as perfect to convince Khaby! Soon after the two sportspersons tried imitating his moves, Khaby jumped into the frame and showed them the right way to perform it. The video post was captioned to read, "Naaaah! I will show you the real Khaby’s Move!"

Since the video was shared on Instagram, a few hours ago, it has gathered over 10 Million views and thousands of comments. However, it isn't the first time that the footballers are trying to be Khaby Lame. There have been instances in the past when Hakimi and Mbappé have posed like the Senegalese-born TikToker. In 2021, the duo took to strike similarity in Khaby's iconic style.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 11:40 AM IST