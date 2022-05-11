What's Khaby Lame doing in a lipstick brand video? Check here to know

Khaby Lame was spotted adding fun to a brand promotion piece. The Senegalese born social media personality who won hearts on the internet during the days of COVID-19 pandemic for his funny content, is now featured in a beauty product video.

Is he slamming the gender stereotypes and using the lipshades? Is he gifting it to some honeybunny? The case is that Khaby is just helping out female celebrities to easily roll out the different shades of RENÉE lipstick.

The video that's hit over 4 Million views in less than 24 hours opens to show Mouni fussing to pack to fit a lot of lipstick into her tour bag. She is seen struggling to decide what shade to carry and what to leave behind. "Too many shades, too little space..." she is sensed saying in the now viral Instagram reel. Later, Khaby jumps to the screen and suggests the actress to keep along the RENÉE Cosmetics product, hinting that it suffices the need to color the lips in multiple shades to complement one's clothing.

Take a look at the video, right here:

RENÉE Cosmetics, one of the fastest-growing Indian makeup brands recently aired a video collaborating with the famous content creator, Khaby Lame for a unique campaign alongside Mouni Roy, Shamita Shetty and others. Watch the video that features the Indian Divas, right here:

According to a press release, the campaign is a part of the popular ‘FabyKhaby' series. Ashutosh Valani, Co-Founder of RENÉE Cosmetics said, “Khaby is one of the most influential personalities whose signature video style is the perfect fit to complement our passion for making professional makeup simple and pocket friendly. We believe that Khaby’s ways of simplifying things and showcasing them to the people tie in perfectly with our goal to recreate the FAB 5 in 1 Lipstick to build innovatively creative products.”

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 09:54 AM IST