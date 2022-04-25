What's this trend of naming it like 'Koffee with Karan'?

Similar to Bollywood celebrity Karan Johar's talk show 'Koffee with Karan', the internet has began to name their version of a prospective show.

It's simple to do the naamkaran, initial of one's name is the key to choose a beverage or food item. The title would comprise of a dish name followed by the name of the person.

It all began when a Facebook user posted, "Screw 'Koffee with Karan'

I'm starting 'Tea with Tanvir' Try your name also." Though the text originally hit social media as early as 2020, it has flashed again to trigger netizens.

The internet soon began reacting to 'Tea with Tanvir' post when reposted on Instagram, comments flooded to state "Aloo bhujia with Alan", "Vimal with Vansh" and so on...

Here's how netizens reacted, take a look at some of the suggested titles:

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 04:16 PM IST