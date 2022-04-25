Katrina Kaif's 'Sheila ki jawani' now has a foodie 'Sheera' version

Katrina Kaif's item number from Bollywood film Tees Maar Khan is an unforgettable peppy beat, which can pull anyone to the dance floor. However, someone who has a sweet tooth has come up with a foodie version to the popular song.

The illustration was posted by @anapatankardraws shows an animated character sketched to look like on-screen Katrina Kaif. However, the post holds a twist - the name isn't 'Sheela' but 'Sheera'.

Originally, the song has been performed recorded in the voice of Sunidhi Chauhan and Vishal Dadlani for the film casting Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and others.

Since the post hit social media, it is winning hearts of netizens having gathered over 5K likes and multiple comments.

Original lyrics:

My Name Is Sheila

Sheila Ki Jawani

I'm Just Sexy For You

Main Tere Haath Na Aani

Foodie version:

My Name is 'Sheera'

Sheera ki 'Mejwani'

I am too ‘Sweet’ for you…

Mai tere haat na aani

