Amid soaring lemon prices, Aishwarya Rai's 'Nimbooda Nimbooda' song gets a viral version

Amid soaring lemon prices, Aishwarya Rai's 'Nimbooda Nimbooda' song has got a creative version by content creators. The illustration was posted by @anapatankardraws, just a while ago, with the caption, "Nimbuda nimbuda nimbuda NA LAIYO!" Since the post hit social media, it is winning hearts of netizens having gathered over 7K likes and multiple comments.

Original lyrics: Nimbooda nimbooda nimbooda Arre kaacha kaacha, chhota chhota Nimbooda laayi do

Creative version: Mehenga Mehenga Chhota Chhota Nimbuda Na Laiyo

To the unversed, the Bollywood song comes from the popular film from the late 90s 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. The song is sung by Karsan Sagathia, Kavita Krishnamurthy and stars Aishwarya Rai along a team of dancers.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 04:36 PM IST