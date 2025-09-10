 Nepal Billionaire Upendra Mahato's House Looted, Vandalised By Gen-Z Protestors - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldNepal Billionaire Upendra Mahato's House Looted, Vandalised By Gen-Z Protestors - VIDEO

Nepal Billionaire Upendra Mahato's House Looted, Vandalised By Gen-Z Protestors - VIDEO

In a purported video of the incident, that has surfaced on social media, a group of people can be seen looting things and vandalising the property.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
article-image

The neighbouring country Nepal has descended into a state of anarchy after the fall of the government following violent protests that claimed 19 lives.

The protestors not only brutally thrashed politicians, but the uncontrolled mob has also targeted many business establishments. A video of several men and women looting a supermarket in broad daylight has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, a major loot and arson incident has been reported from the residence of billionaire Upendra Mahato. Mahato currently resides in Moscow and is ranked as Nepal's third-richest individual with an estimated net worth between USD 250–900 million.

In a purported video of the incident, that has surfaced on social media, a group of people can be seen looting things and vandalising the property.

FPJ Shorts
Activists Urge Islamabad To Release Indian Fishermen Before Navratri; India Releases 67 Pakistani Nationals
Activists Urge Islamabad To Release Indian Fishermen Before Navratri; India Releases 67 Pakistani Nationals
Maharashtra Schools Directed To Form Student Clubs By September 15
Maharashtra Schools Directed To Form Student Clubs By September 15
APSC AE Notification 2025 Released; Registration Process Starts From September 15
APSC AE Notification 2025 Released; Registration Process Starts From September 15
RBI Grade B Notification 2025 OUT For 120 Vacancies At rbi.org.in; Check Dates, Eligibility, And Process Here
RBI Grade B Notification 2025 OUT For 120 Vacancies At rbi.org.in; Check Dates, Eligibility, And Process Here

According to reports, the mob mistook his house for that of Upendra Yadav.

The protests, which began as a public backlash against a controversial ban on 26 social media platforms, have spiralled into a violent uprising against corruption and misgovernance. What started as demonstrations has now turned into targeted arson, destruction of public property, and mass looting in cities including Kathmandu and Pokhara.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kathmandu Airport Reopens Amid Nepal Unrest As Army Imposes Curfew, Confirms Looting And Arson...

Kathmandu Airport Reopens Amid Nepal Unrest As Army Imposes Curfew, Confirms Looting And Arson...

Nepal Billionaire Upendra Mahato's House Looted, Vandalised By Gen-Z Protestors - VIDEO

Nepal Billionaire Upendra Mahato's House Looted, Vandalised By Gen-Z Protestors - VIDEO

France: 'Block Everything' Protests Shut Paris, Other Major Cities As Agitators Resort To Violence;...

France: 'Block Everything' Protests Shut Paris, Other Major Cities As Agitators Resort To Violence;...

Bangladesh: Jamaat-e-Islami Student Wing Sweeps Dhaka University Polls In Historic First Since 1971;...

Bangladesh: Jamaat-e-Islami Student Wing Sweeps Dhaka University Polls In Historic First Since 1971;...

Poland To Shut Entire Border With Belarus At Midnight Amid Zapad-2025 Military Drills

Poland To Shut Entire Border With Belarus At Midnight Amid Zapad-2025 Military Drills