Nepal Billionaire Upendra Mahato's House Looted, Vandalised By Gen-Z Protestors - VIDEO

The neighbouring country Nepal has descended into a state of anarchy after the fall of the government following violent protests that claimed 19 lives.

The protestors not only brutally thrashed politicians, but the uncontrolled mob has also targeted many business establishments. A video of several men and women looting a supermarket in broad daylight has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, a major loot and arson incident has been reported from the residence of billionaire Upendra Mahato. Mahato currently resides in Moscow and is ranked as Nepal's third-richest individual with an estimated net worth between USD 250–900 million.

In a purported video of the incident, that has surfaced on social media, a group of people can be seen looting things and vandalising the property.

According to reports, the mob mistook his house for that of Upendra Yadav.

The protests, which began as a public backlash against a controversial ban on 26 social media platforms, have spiralled into a violent uprising against corruption and misgovernance. What started as demonstrations has now turned into targeted arson, destruction of public property, and mass looting in cities including Kathmandu and Pokhara.