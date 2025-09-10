'Is It True That People Sh*t On Streets In India?' US YouTuber Asks Mumbai Transwoman, Here's How She Responded: | YouTube @ Hermes

Social media platforms are the easiest to grab attention, but whether it will be positive or negative depends on your content. A Miami-based YouTuber is receiving backlash for asking irrelevant and inappropriate questions to a trans woman from Mumbai who is studying in the US. During a question-and-answer interaction for a video, the creator asked the transwoman if people in India openly defecate on the streets. When she denied the claims, he tried to justify it with indistinct blabber.

It all started when the YouTuber was shooting a question-and-answer video in New York's Washington Square Park. He asked people their views on free Palestine and if NYU supports the genocide. In one of his interactions with an Indian transwoman, the conversation gets extended to different topics. He asked where she was originally from, to which she replied, 'India.' Further, he also asked her if she is a permanent resident here, to which she replied 'no.'

Is India Better than New York?

Further, in their conversation, the host of the video asked the transwoman which place is better to live in. She replied, "It depends on where you are living. The US could also be really bad, but New York is really good. It's good to live here, but I don't know about the other states. I come from Mumbai, which is similar to New York City, so I didn't have much of a difference."

Do People Sh*t On Streets In India?

"Is it true that the people sh*t on the streets there?" the host asked the transwoman out of context. Disgusted her, replied with a firm "no, it's not true." The host then tried to justify his claims, saying, "Why are there videos?"

The transwoman replied, "I mean, you also see a lot of people sh***ing on the streets here, homeless people, I have seen in subways." The host then replied to her, "Occasionally, but it's like everywhere in India." The disgusted transwoman then walks out of the video, saying she does not want to be part of this stupid video.

The video is receiving backlash from the netizens for the irrelevance of the host in asking such unwanted questions to an Indian student.