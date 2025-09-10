'Will You Bite Me?': Drunk Man Creates Chaos With With Snake Around His Neck, Gets Bitten Twice While Threatening Villagers - VIDEO Viral

Drunk Man Creates Chaos With With Snake Around His Neck | X

Konaseema District, September 10: In a bizarre incident, a drunk man created chaos in the village with a snake around his neck in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema District. The video of the intoxicated man playing around with the snake surfaced on the internet and the video went viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the man is threatening to throw the snake at the villagers who are trying to save him from the venomous and dangerous snake.

There are reports that the incident occurred in Mummidivaram, in front of a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Konaseema district, where the drunk man created panic in the village after catching the venomous snake. There are reports that the man has been identified as Gollapalli Konda found the snake when he went to the cage where he keeps his hens in his house compound.

There are reports that a a cobra (trachupamu) snake bit him while he was doing some work at the cage which was hiding there. Instead of seeking help. Konda caught hold of the snake in anger and wrapped it around his neck. He was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when he performed the daring stunt.

He started shouting, “Will you bite me?” after wrapping the snake around his neck and walked on the road in the open. He roamed in the streets of the village with the snake, frightening the villagers to throw the snake on them. The video shows him trying to throw the snake at the locals.

The situation turned dangerous as the snake bit him once again while he was performing the deadly stunt with the reptile. The villagers then snatched the snake away from him and killed the reptile. They then took Konda to a government hospital for treatment. There are reports that Konda is out of danger and receiving treatment at the hospital.