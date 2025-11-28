 Winter Magic in Ladakh: Dreamy Views Of Pangong Lake Frozen Into Glass-Like Mirror Crystals Go Viral | WATCH
A breathtaking video showing Pangong Lake in Ladakh completely frozen into a glass-like sheet has gone viral online, captivating viewers & nature lovers across the country. The video shows the shimmering surface of the giant lake fully covered in ice structures. Shared by the account @discoverincredibleindia, the clip captures the pristine lake reflecting the surrounding snow-covered mountains.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
Winter Magic in Ladakh: Dreamy Views Of Pangong Lake Frozen Into Glass-Like Mirror Crystals Go Viral | WATCH | X @taranahussain2

A breathtaking video showing Pangong Lake in Ladakh completely frozen into a glass-like sheet has gone viral online, captivating viewers & nature lovers across the country. The video shows the shimmering surface of the giant lake fully covered in ice structures.

Shared by the account @discoverincredibleindia, the clip captures the pristine lake reflecting the surrounding snow-covered mountains like a natural mirror, leaving travellers mesmerised by its surreal winter transformation.

WATCH VIDEO:

Stretching over 134 kilometres, Pangong Lake is known for its dramatic seasonal changes, but its fully frozen form is a spectacle that draws tourists, photographers, and nature lovers every year. This winter, temperatures in Ladakh have dropped well below –2°C, causing the lake’s surface to solidify into a crystal-clear layer of ice that shimmers under the Himalayan sky.

Visitors describe the scene as dreamlike, an endless expanse of stillness where the mountains appear doubled on the lake’s surface. However, authorities and experienced travellers advise caution, noting that while parts of the lake are thickly frozen, several sections remain unstable and unsafe for walking.

Natural wonders like Pangong Lake not only showcase India’s extraordinary landscapes but also inspire greater appreciation for sustainable travel and environmental protection. As viral moments like these draw attention to Ladakh’s fragile ecosystem, travellers are urged to explore responsibly and preserve the serenity of such breathtaking locations.

