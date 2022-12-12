Cats of Qatar go viral during FIFA season, England footballers Kyle Walker and John Stones fly back with adopted stray cat | Twitter @mcfc_lads (A Manchester City fan account)

Similar to how a snake slithered on the T20 international pitch during India versus South Africa match in October 2022, cats seem to steal the spotlight at the football stadium. The FIFA World Cup 2022 being hosted by Qatar saw the presence of a few cats on the boundaries. Spotting these cats in the region, Qatar was wittily dubbed as 'Cat-ar.'

Watch video:

🐈 With impromptu visits to stadiums, training sessions and press conferences, cats are stealing the limelight at the #FIFAWorldCup in Qatar pic.twitter.com/6qELYIQcLw — Reuters (@Reuters) December 9, 2022

England players adopted a cat named 'Dave' while flying back to the UK. Kyle Walker and John Stones of Manchester City seemed to be fascinated with their feline companion. Reportedly, the footballers had pledged to bring the cat to the UK if their team hit the trophy. Despite England saw a heartbreaking exit at the quarter-final stage, they kept the promise and returned with their animal friend.

“Dave is fine. He had a little scrap with another cat the other night. I think they are fighting over territory and the food. But he’s doing well," Walker was quoted in media reports while pointing out that even if the football cup didn't come to the UK, the cat from the match venue is making there.

Dave the cat is being cared for by the Qatar Animal Welfare Society who have been paid around £2,000 by players to be microchipped and vaccinated.



He will be tested in 3 months, before being flown to England, where Kyle Walker and John Stones will decide who has him permanently. pic.twitter.com/ZnBlUItRAb — mcfc lads (@mcfc_lads) December 11, 2022

"Dave’s fine, thank you for asking," Kyle Walker said ahead of the quarter-final clash with France.



Walker and John Stones were pictured with Dave on most evenings and will be reunited with the feline after he spends some time in quarantine



📸: Martin Rickett/PA pic.twitter.com/OkOqko1mlD — PA Media (@PA) December 11, 2022