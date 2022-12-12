Cats of Qatar go viral during FIFA season, England footballers Kyle Walker and John Stones fly back with adopted stray cat

Similar to how a snake slithered on the T20 international pitch during India versus South Africa match in October 2022, cats seem to steal the spotlight at the football stadium. The FIFA World Cup 2022 being hosted by Qatar saw the presence of a few cats on the boundaries. Spotting these cats in the region, Qatar was wittily dubbed as 'Cat-ar.'
Watch video:
England players adopted a cat named 'Dave' while flying back to the UK. Kyle Walker and John Stones of Manchester City seemed to be fascinated with their feline companion. Reportedly, the footballers had pledged to bring the cat to the UK if their team hit the trophy. Despite England saw a heartbreaking exit at the quarter-final stage, they kept the promise and returned with their animal friend.
“Dave is fine. He had a little scrap with another cat the other night. I think they are fighting over territory and the food. But he’s doing well," Walker was quoted in media reports while pointing out that even if the football cup didn't come to the UK, the cat from the match venue is making there.
