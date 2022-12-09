Viral video: Crow and cat's cute conversation will make you smile; watch | Twitter

Is it a lazy or boring Friday today? This video of a cat and a crow adorably talking to each other will help you get your day going with a gentle smile. In case you are someone who loves cuddling pets or offering grains to the birds that come by your window, this viral video is just for you.

You might have heard a few crows or a pair of pigeons speaking along, however, ever tuned into a conversation between a crow and a cat? In this short clip, we can see the crow making his voice heard and being replied to by the huge cat.

"What are they talking about?" read the tweet caption as the uploader was curious to know about the lively talk between the duo. Since being shared on the microblogging platform, the footage has impressed netizens and won more than 600K views.

Check out the video right here:

