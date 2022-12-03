e-Paper Get App
Do you like spending some time at the window, glancing at the beautiful scenery outside? This cute cat is no different.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 09:28 AM IST
article-image
Pet cat seated beside a window is lost in thought; watch viral video | Twitter
A video of a cat enjoying the weather from its window is doing rounds on the internet. The pet animal can be seen posing from the window pane near his bed, where he seems to be lost in deep thought. The footage runs for just a few seconds but has the potential to add a smile to your face.

Do you wake up to enjoy some sunshine from the balcony? This cat is no different as he has a similar routine as well. The viral video captures the cat spending personal time while glancing at the world outside from the little window by his side.

Since being shared a few days ago, the footage has won over 4.3 million views. The cat has surely won the hearts of netizens for its cuteness.

Watch:

article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

