Pet cat seated beside a window is lost in thought; watch viral video | Twitter

A video of a cat enjoying the weather from its window is doing rounds on the internet. The pet animal can be seen posing from the window pane near his bed, where he seems to be lost in deep thought. The footage runs for just a few seconds but has the potential to add a smile to your face.

Do you wake up to enjoy some sunshine from the balcony? This cat is no different as he has a similar routine as well. The viral video captures the cat spending personal time while glancing at the world outside from the little window by his side.

Since being shared a few days ago, the footage has won over 4.3 million views. The cat has surely won the hearts of netizens for its cuteness.

Watch:

leave me to my thoughts pic.twitter.com/P3RCbXXCoB — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) December 1, 2022