Watch video: Chemistry between cat and lizard gives netizens 'weird' vibes

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 03:31 PM IST

In a recent video shared on Instagram, we can see a cat and a lizard having quality time together. The two are seated on bed near a computer screen, however, one over the other.

The reptile has managed to climb to the cat's back, where it takes time to relax. The video, now viral, shows the lizard approaching the face of the cat to which it is replied by a kiss. The chemistry shared by two, having hopped on and kissing lips, has made netizens term it 'weird' friendship.

Since the video was shared by @earthofcats, some days ago, it has gathered nearly 2 Million views and hundreds of likes. Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 03:32 PM IST