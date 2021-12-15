Wait, what? TV star makes money selling farts, earns about ₹ 37 Lakh in a week; watch video

There are numerous ways to make money but sure that you'll find this one creepy enough! With farts being an embarrassing moment for some, here's a TV star who made money about ₹ 37 Lakh in a week by selling farts.

Wait, what? Yes, you read it right! ‘90 Day Fiancé’ star named Stephanie Matto went viral as she shared a video on social media explaining the scenario of her locking the farts into a jar and selling it.

In the recent video we see Matto talking off how she made almost $50,000 in one week from hawking her toots, depicting how Matto prepares to break wind by eating beans, a protein muffin, a yogurt, hard-boiled eggs and sometimes a protein shake — the apparently ideal menu for gastrointestinal pyrotechnics.

“I thought farts were super niche, but also something fun, quirky and different,” Stephanie Matto, 31, told BuzzFeed of the peculiar pastime. Matto first gained international recognition after appearing on the reality TV show “90 Day Fiancé,” and has since started her own YouTube channel, written books and even founded her own X-rated subscription site called Unfiltrd.

In addition, Matto says her Unfiltrd inbox is “flooded daily with people wanting to purchase jars” and that people frequently request videos of the production process from caboose to container.

“Working on my own adult-friendly platform these past few months has made me very aware of the different types of niches and markets that are out there,” Matto explained. “Over the years, I’ve gotten a few messages from men and women wanting to buy my worn bras, panties, hair, bath water, etc.” This what probably made her land up selling her farts.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 05:47 PM IST