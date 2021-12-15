Watch video: Math teacher's jugaad to Grammar lectures

Students often come up debates like if there are made to study several subject why can't a teacher teach all of them. In a recent video went viral we see a teacher taking a math-cum-english class. Does it sound weird? But, it did happen, a teacher taught his students the English grammar-related concept of past participle using cross multiplication with variable method.

With 27.8K views and countless comments on Twitter user @MayaramArvind's post, the video has left netizens in a hilarious state.

“Wicked Wit! When the English Teacher is on vacation and the Principal asks the Maths Teacher to take the English class!” read the caption of the tweet.

The video has been shared by several people across the social media which shows a man explaining on whiteboard how to derive the past participle form of the verb 'flew'.

He uses variable “y” to represent past participle of flew and cross multiplies. The equation “y X Grew = flew X GREW” is derived. Step-wise, he arrives at the solution that “y = flown.” He chuckles as he says “therefore, the past particle of flew is flown.”

Take a look at the video, here:

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 01:08 PM IST