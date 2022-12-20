Viral video: Norwegian dance crew Quick Style enjoys Nora Fatehi's 'Jehda Nasha'

Viral video: Norwegian dance crew Quick Style enjoy Nora Fatehi's 'Jehda Nasha' | Instagram

Quick Style, the Norwegian dance crew which set the Kala Chashma trend on social media, is back with another Bollywood punch. Their recent Instagram post shows the members of dance group vibing the popular song 'Jehda Nasha.'

The hotness from Nora Fatehi and Ayushmann Khurrana's recent song from the film 'An Action Hero' is unmatched, however, the dance crew's moves are watch enjoying and giving it a try. The video has amazed netizens and gone viral on social media.

"What is your Nasha," read the post caption. The dance reel has won the hearts of more than 4 lakh viewers and attracted thousands of comments in praise.

Watch video: