Watch Video: 'Kala Chashma' trends again, 'Norwegian Dance Group' grooves at 'Times Square'

'Quick Style', grooving to 'Kala Chashma' at Times Square in New York City |

The Norwegian Dance Group, 'Quick Style', grooved to the Bollywood dance number 'Kala Chashma' at Times Square in New York City. The group shared the video of the same on their Instagram account.

Their choreography was as energetic as the dance number. The video begins with one of the group members kicking another making the latter fall to the ground. When the track picks up the pace, the member on the ground twerks and the group members too perfom a similar step around the member on the ground.

The choreography and the coordination of the dance group is being appreciated by social media users. Even the bystanders hoots and cheer for the group. People even clicked pictures and captured the group's dance video on their mobiles.

Quick Style captioned the video as TIME SQUARE TAKEOVER!!! #NEWYORK #quickstyle #Kalachashma

Watch the viral video below:

The video got 389, 888 likes and many Instagram users commented on the video, appreciating the group. It was viewed by over 2 million viewers.

Read the reactions of the Instagram users below:

Earlier too, video of the group perfoming at a wedding went viral. The group danced at many Bollywood dance numbers such as Chura Ke Dil Mera, Sadi Gali, Tumse Milke Dil Ka, and Kala Chashma. The video gathered over 20 million views on YouTube.

Kala Chashma is a famous Bollywood dance number from the movie Baar Baar Dekho starring Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif.