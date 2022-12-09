Pakistan: Is 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame Ayesha selling her viral dress? Here's what the internet says

Is 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' fame Ayesha selling her viral dress? Here's what the internet says | Instagram

In case you have been browsing viral posts on the internet, you might have come across the talk that the 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame is allegedly about to sell her viral dress.

Addressing the buzz about Ayesha's wedding wear from the viral video, a Facebook page titled 'All Paksitan Drama Page' wrote, "A rumour doing round on social media that Viral dance girl Ayesha to auction her viral green dress for Rs.300000 but there is no authetic news." Also, there is no such revelation on her Instagram page from where the video got to trend.

Call it sheer luck or a worthwhile dance performance, the viral of the Pakistani girl is still being circulated on the internet. Since her video hit social media, dance lovers have received their trending song for throwing a performance. The internet soon began recreating videos on this classic song, and vibing the moves of Ayesha.

In case you just can't get over the viral video and the remix version of the retro song. Watch Ayesha's viral dance video: