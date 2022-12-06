e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Ayesha' is trending on Twitter! No, not the 'Tu Aaja' viral girl, the recent trend hints at Bigg Boss

Ayesha, who is trending on the microblogging website, is a South Indian model and actress from Kerala.

Updated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 10:08 AM IST
'Ayesha' is trending on Twitter! No, not the 'Tu Aaja' viral girl, the recent trend hints at Bigg Boss
In case the name "Ayesha" reminds you of the Pakistani girl who went viral for dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's "Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja" song, the recent trend on Twitter isn't what you guess. For people who would have scrolled to browse more dance reels to vibe in Lata ji's music, the now trending #Ayesha is nothing to do in connection to the viral girl.

Why is Ayesha trending on Twitter? Considering that the name is too common in India and its neighbourhood, this Ayesha syncs to the reality show Bigg Boss. However, not Hindi but Tamil one. Fans of the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 contestant named Ayesha Zeenath have vibed in her name to support her, and ask the internet to vote for her.

Call it sheer luck or a worthwhile dance performance, the viral of the Pakistani girl is still being circulated on the internet. Since her video hit social media, dance lovers have received their trending song for throwing a performance. The internet soon began recreating videos on this classic song, and vibing the moves of Ayesha.

