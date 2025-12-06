Man Openly Flashes Private Part & Masturbates On Running Bike To Passerby Woman In 'Pakistan'; Video Goes Viral

A disturbing video circulating widely on social media has triggered massive outrage after it captured a man engaging in an obscene act while riding a motorcycle on a busy road. The clip, reportedly recorded by a passerby, shows the man exposing himself in public and behaving in a sexually inappropriate manner while continuing to ride at high speed.

According to users sharing the footage, the biker appeared to intentionally approach a couple on another motorcycle, allegedly attempting to direct his actions toward the woman riding pillion. The video also shows several vehicles around the man, indicating that the incident took place in broad daylight and in the presence of multiple commuters.

Although many online users claim the incident occurred in Pakistan, based on the environment visible in the footage and the style of vehicles, the location has not been officially verified. No local police or administrative authority has issued a statement regarding the incident at the time of this report. FPJ could not verify the authenticity of the video.

The video has sparked widespread condemnation, with netizens calling the behaviour “predatory,” “shameful,” and “extremely dangerous.” Many expressed concern over the safety of women on public roads and the psychological trauma such incidents can inflict on victims and witnesses. Social media users also demanded immediate identification and arrest of the accused, urging authorities to take strict action for public indecency and harassment.

Several commentators pointed out the alarming trend of individuals openly engaging in such acts openly and being filmed without fear of legal consequences. “This is not just indecent exposure; it is targeted harassment. Laws must be enforced,” one user wrote.

The incident has renewed online discussions on women’s safety in public spaces, the need for stricter surveillance on roads, and stronger action against perpetrators of sexual misconduct. Further details are awaited as investigations progress or once authorities officially acknowledge the viral clip.