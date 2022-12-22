COVID-19: Meme alert! Worried netizens share memes to reduce stress about coronavirus variant BF.7

Coronavirus memes | Twitter

BF.7 is an Omicron's sub variant that has hit some parts of the globe. While Chinese cities have been severely hit by the coronavirus variant, it was October that India saw the first case of the BF.7 variant in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, pointing out that the cases of the coronavirus infection have surged in India, the government took note of the scenario and addressed the public over health concerns and precautions.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya addressed the Parliament urging states to impose mask norms, social distancing and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. He said, "In the wake of festive and new year season, states are advised to make sure people wear masks, use sanitizers, maintain social distance, and increase awareness for precautionary doses."

Soon after the coronavirus made top news headlines, people were worried and chose to reduce their stress by sharing few memes on Twitter. The hilarious reactions surfaced on social media due to the repeated spread of the coronavirus which has reappeared in a mutated form.

Check out some memes:

Whenever New year comes

Corona be like :- pic.twitter.com/qZWEceRPwG — Sanu🌈 (@selectable69) December 21, 2022

*New variant of Corona found in India*



People: pic.twitter.com/V2BvyDgmJZ — Kartik🔥 (@KaiseAanaHuaaa) December 21, 2022

Corona is back



Pharmaceutical companies be like : pic.twitter.com/ruAdjAS3un — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) December 22, 2022

100+ daily cases of corona in India in last week 💀💀 #coronavirus #Corona pic.twitter.com/ZuqBJtPXXZ — Aryan Sah (@AryanSah03) December 21, 2022

