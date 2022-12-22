Health Minister addresses Parliament, urges states 'to impose mask norms, follow COVID appropriate behaviour' |

The Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, addressed the Parliament in regards to this matter and said, "From the last few days, COVID cases have been rising in the world but in India, cases are depleting. We are seeing rising COVID cases and deaths due to it in China."

" In the wake of festive and new year season, states are advised to make sure people wear masks, use sanitizers, maintain social distance, and increase awareness for precautionary doses."

"We are keeping an eye on the global COVID situation and taking steps accordingly. States are advised to increase genome-sequencing to timely identify the new variant of Covid-19, " he further added.

He also added, "The health department has been quite proactive in managing the COVID-19 pandemic. The central government has provided financial assistance to states in fighting against the pandemic. So far, 220 cr covid vaccine shots have been given."

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) earlier issued COVID guidelines for the public to follow with immediate effect.

He had earlier chaired a high level meeting in the capital today over the rising number of cases of COVID-19 around the world.

"There is no change with regard to aviation as of now, use a mask if you are in a crowded space, indoors or outdoors. This is all the more important for people with comorbidities or are of higher age," said Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog after the Union Health Minister's meeting on COVID.

The IMA issued the new COVID-19 guidelines for everyone to follow with immediate effect

As of now, the situation is not alarming, so there is no need to panic. Prevention is better than cure. Therefore, all are advised to take the following necessary steps to overcome the impending

COVID outbreak:

Face masks are to be used in all public places. Social distancing is to be maintained. Regular hand washing with soap and water or sanitizers. Public gatherings like marriages, political or social meetings etc. to be avoided. Avoid International travel Consult the doctor in case of any symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, loose motions etc. Get your COVID vaccination including precautionary dose at the earliest. Follow the government advisory issued from time to time.

Nearly 5.37 lakh cases reported in major countries in 24 hours

As per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like USA, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil.