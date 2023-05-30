Aamir Khan, Sonam Bajwa and others at Carry on Jatta 3 Trailer Launch: See Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023
The trailer of upcoming film Carry on Jatta 3 was launched in Mumbai today. Have a look at the photos-
Aamir Khan arrved at the event in his car. The actor was seen handshaking with the dancers present there.
Aamir waved and greeted the people around him.
He was also spotted dancing with a group of Punjabi dancers present at the event.
Binnu Dhillon later joined him.
Sonam Bajwa, Aamir Khan and Binnu Dhillon later posed together for the cameras.
Sonam Bajwa wore a gorgeous white & pink coloured outfit.
Jaswinder Bhalla
TV actress Kavita Kaushik
Thanks For Reading!