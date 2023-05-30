BTS' V, Jin, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo & others who never wanted to become a K-pop Idol

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023
From BTS’ Kim Taehyung to ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, have a look at the surprising stories of K-pop Idols who unexpectedly found fame:
V aka Kim Taehyung (BTS)
Initially interested in music but never considered becoming an idol, V was persuaded to audition by Big Hit staff and emerged as the only successful candidate from Daegu.
Jin (BTS)
Dreamt of becoming an actor while pursuing his bachelor's degree, Jin encountered a scout who convinced him to audition for Big Hit while leaving a bus.
Suga (BTS)
Aspired to be a producer and stumbled upon Big Hit's rap competition. Convinced by Big Hit to join BTS, jokingly mentioning how he was tricked by Bang Shi Hyuk.
Kai (EXO)
Kim Jong-in, initially desiring to be a professional dancer, rejected SM Entertainment's offer. Persuaded by his father with a video game console promise if he passed the audition, leading to his successful entry into EXO.
DK (Seventeen)
Seok Min auditioned out of curiosity, without a genuine interest in becoming an idol. Casually sang "This Is The Moment" during the audition and unexpectedly found himself as a member of Seventeen.
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
Initially aimed to be an actress, hoping to debut in a drama. Auditioned for YG Entertainment and became a member of BLACKPINK, later achieving success as an actress as well.
Irene (Red Velvet)
At 20 years old, felt hesitant about being a trainee, considering herself relatively old. Casted by SM Entertainment and eventually debuted with Red Velvet at the age of 23.
Cha Eun-woo (Astro)
Desired to be a doctor but took a different path and became an idol. Known for his exceptional vocals and acting skills, successfully pursuing both careers.
Taemin (SHINee)
Auditioned for SM Entertainment to escape tutoring classes, rather than aspiring to be an idol. Selected and debuted as a member of SHINee, showcasing his hidden talent.
Mark Lee (NCT):
Joined his brother at an audition, never intending to become an idol himself. Unexpectedly recruited and became a member of NCT, beginning a remarkable journey.
Wooseok (UP10tion)
Aspired to be a barista, never imagining a career as an idol. The first member to join UP10tion, embarking on a successful musical journey.
