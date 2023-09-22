Amy Jackson Brutally Trolled Over Latest Photoshoot; Netizens Say, 'From Barbie To Oppenheimer'

In one of her recent postings on Instagram, Amy Jackson took to sharing a few pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot. Soon after she posted on the photo-sharing platform, the net went berserk with many users commenting on what the pretty actress did to her face. While there were a few posts that were outright funny, some were downright mean and tasteless. Many users ended up comparing her to Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy.

Check out the stills from her recent photoshoot below.

Amy did a photoshoot for Perfect Magazine, where she posed for Valentino. While the pictures do draw concerns to what the actress has done to herself, unfortunately, the internet has been very unforgiving in its observations.

"OMG ! she looks exactly like #CillianMurphy from #PeakyBlinders!", one user wrote.

Another wrote, "Why #AmyJackson why"

Another user tweaked a dialogue from Murphy's Oppenheimer and wrote, "Now I become ugly, the destroyer of my own face."

Another added, "#AmyJackson is Cillian Murphy from meesho now?!"

Some even called her transformation from "Barbie To Oppenheimer".

Check out some of the nasty comments that came Amy's way.

Amy's Upcoming Projects

While Amy has been away from the camera for a brief while, she is all set to return with AL Vijay’s Mission: Chapter 1 - Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae. This project will reunite her with Vijay who directed her in her debut Madrasapattinam. The actress made her Hindi debut opposite Prateik Babbar in Ekk Deewana Tha. She also starred opposite Akshay Kumar in Singh Is Blingg and opposite Rajinikanth in 2.0.

