Amy Jackson Ditches Bra, Gets TROLLED As She Steps Out With BF: 'Nipples Dikhane Ka Fashion Hai Kya?' (WATCH)

Amy Jackson brutally trolled for her outfit

Actress Amy Jackson is currently spending time with her actor-boyfriend Ed Westwick in Mumbai. Since the last couple of days, they have been spotted together at different locations in the city by paparazzi.

On Sunday, Amy and Ed got papped after their lunch date outside a restaurant in Bandra. Several pictures and videos of the couple are doing the rounds on social media.

Amy Jackson brutally trolled by netizens

In the pictures shared by a celebrity photographer, Amy is seen wearing black bodysuit. She wore an oversized orange jacked over it and ditched her bra. She was all smiles as he posed with Ed for the paps.

However, the actress was brutally trolled for her choice of outfit. In fact, some users said that actress and fashionista Uorfi Javed's dressing sense is better than Amy's.

A user commented, "Chi. What sort of dress sense they have. Urfi is way better."

Another wrote, "Amy ne bra na pehen ne ki Kasam kha li hai."

"Nipple dikhane ka bhi fashion nikal Gaya kya ab?" a user asked in the comments section.

A couple of days back, Amy shared several pictures with Ed in which they are seen kissing in front of Gateway of India. In another photo, they are seen smiling for a selfie.

Ed Westwick also shared a bunch of snaps on his official Instagram account.

"Namaste ya lil tinker," the actress captioned her post whereas Ed wrote, "Gateway 2 India."

Ed was spotted at Mumbai airport earlier this week.

Ed and Amy Jackson confirmed their relationship in June 2022. The actress was earlier engaged to George Panayiotou. They welcomed their son Andreas in September in 2019. However, they parted ways in 2021.

Amy has been a part of several films like Ekk Deewana Tha, Madrasapattinam, Singh Is Bliing, Freaky Ali, Gethu, Devi and Tutak Tutak Tukiya among others.

