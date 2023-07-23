Zayn Malik TROLLED For His Look In Comeback Song: 'Won't Be Surprised If He Sings Dhoom Machale'

Zayn Malik is officially back as he released his first new song in two years with Love Like This, his debut single for Mercury Records. The summer anthem released on Friday. The video shows Zayn wearing a red and black motorcycle jacket while he tries to seek the attention of his love interest. Zayn and the actress share sultry kisses throughout the video.

However, the first look poster of the song did not go down well with netizens and desi fans left no stone unturned to troll the singer. Some of them also compared Zayn with rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh and said that the poster seems like 'some Punjabi artist's album cover'. Others also brutally trolled him for his look.

Zayn shared the poster on his official Twitter account on July 20. Reacting to it, a user wrote, "Zayn plz come back this isnt u."

Another commented, "Considering how his pics are used in every Indian barber shop.. this is very fitting."

"I won’t be surprised if he sings 'Aye Ganpat Chal Daaru La' in the song," read another comment.

Take a look at some other reactions here:

Zayn's last project — Nobody Is Listening — was his third studio album and was released in 2021. He released his debut, Pillowtalk, in 2016 and its follow-up, Icarus Falls, in 2018.

He announced his departure from One Direction in March 2015. The band released one final album without him that November. The group then went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016, and all five members have since launched successful solo careers, reported People.

