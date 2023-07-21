Amy Jackson Kisses Boyfriend Ed Westwick At Gateway Of India, Gives A Glimpse Of Their Mumbai Darshan

Actress and modeol Amy Jackson is currently spending time with actor-boyfriend Ed Westwick in Mumbai. She recently took him out for Mumbai darshan and gave a glimpse of their outing on social media.

In the pictures, the actor couple is seen kissing in front of Gateway of India. In another photo, they are seen smiling for a selfie.

Ed Westwick also shared a bunch of snaps on his official Instagram account.

"Namaste ya lil tinker," the actress captioned her post whereas Ed wrote, "Gateway 2 India."

Ed also replied to several fans who commented on his post. One of the users asked, "Yaay what do you like the most about India so far?" To this, Ed replied, "I had street food. Unreal."

Ed was spotted at Mumbai airport earlier this week.

Ed and Amy Jackson confirmed their relationship in June 2022. The actress was earlier engaged to George Panayiotou. They welcomed their son Andreas in September in 2019. However, they parted ways in 2021.

Amy has been a part of several films like Ekk Deewana Tha, Madrasapattinam, Singh Is Bliing, Freaky Ali, Gethu, Devi and Tutak Tutak Tukiya among others.

