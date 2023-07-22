 WATCH: Paps Ask Amy Jackson To Look 'Samor' In Marathi But Actress Goofs Up - Hilarious Exchange Goes Viral
Amy's boyfriend Ed Westwick, who is currently in Mumbai, is having the time of his life exploring the city with the actress.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
Actress Amy Jackson was recently spotted in the city with her boyfriend and Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick as the two enjoyed a cosy dinner date. Amy, who is a rare sight in the city, made heads turn as she stepped out of the restaurant, and the paps too were overjoyed to click her after a long time.

Amy too seemed to be excited to pose for the paps, however, the meeting resulted into a hilarious exchange when the shutterbugs decided to speak in Marathi with the British actress.

Amy & paparazzi's hilarious conversation

Several photos and videos of Amy posing for the shutterbugs have gone viral on the internet in which she can be seen exchanging greetings with the paps.

In the video, the photographers can be seen asking Amy to look at their cameras by saying "Samor" in Marathi, which means front. However, the actress misunderstood it and thought that the photographers were asking for "some more" pictures, and she continued to pose for the cameras.

The hilarious exchange has now gone viral on the internet and netizens are having a ball time watching the video on loop.

Amy Jackson's boyfriend lands in Mumbai

Meanwhile, Amy's boyfriend Ed Westwick, who is currently in Mumbai, is having the time of his life exploring the city with the actress.

She recently took him out for Mumbai darshan wherein the couple was seen kissing in front of the Gateway of India.

Ed and Amy Jackson confirmed their relationship in June 2022. The actress was earlier engaged to George Panayiotou. They welcomed their son Andreas in September in 2019. However, they parted ways in 2021.

