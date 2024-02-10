Amy Jackson Steals The Show In ₹7.2 Lakh Black Thigh-High Slit Backless Gown

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 10, 2024
Amy Jackson is currently in India for the promotions of her upcoming film, Crakk.
For day 1 of Crakk promotions, Amy Jackson slipped in a stunning black gown from the brand Silvia Astore.
Amy Jackson's gown is called 'Opium Dress' on the official page's website and is priced at ₹7,251,286.
The dress also had a white collar in the front to add colour to the outfit.
Styled by Sukriti Grover, the dress was backless and featured a thigh-high slit and a figure-hugging silhouette, accentuating her curves.
To complete her outfit, Amy Jackson opted for a black Christian Louboutin heels.
For accessories, Amy Jackson opted for golden, black earrings and added a set of rings to her finger.
Amy Jackson's hair was kept in a sleek bun. For makeup, her base was glowy, with feathered brows, contoured cheekbones, and glossy nude lips.