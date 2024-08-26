Amy Jackson & Ed Westwick Passionately Kiss Each Other In New Wedding Pictures

By: Aanchal Choudhary | August 26, 2024
Ek Deewana Tha fame Amy Jackson tied the knot with beau Ed Westwick in Italy on the 25th of August 2024.
Vogue Italia
The couple had an intimate yet dreamy wedding last evening in the presence of their close friends and family.
The Ek Deewana Tha actress looked breathtaking in an intricate white gown.
Ed on the other hand complimented wife Amy pretty well in his white and black suit.
Amy and Ed started dating in the year 2022 when they met at a game.
The actors have been together for the past two years now and are often seen travelling to exotic locations with each other.
Ed had also flown down to Mumbai last year along with girlfriend Amy Jackson.
Amy and Ed announced their wedding a few days ago on their Instagram handles and shared first pictures as man and wife last evening, aka, on the 25th of August.