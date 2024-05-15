Mammootty Harassed Online Over Puzhu: Kerala Politicians Extend Support, Call Him 'Malayalees' Pride'

File photo of Mammootty |

Malayalam actor Mammootty, who is receiving hate and facing online harassment for his 2022 film Puzhu, has received support from politicians from the Left and the Congress party in Kerala. For the unawares, several social media users claimed that the film was anti-Brahmanical. It all started after Puzhu's director Ratheena PT's husband claimed in an interview that the film was against a community. He also criticised Mammootty for being a part of the film.

Amid backlash, the 72-year-old actor received support from Kerala Ministers V Sivankutty and K Rajan and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal.

Veteran CPI leader and General Education Minister V Sivankutty shared a photo with the actor on Facebook and extended his support. "Mammootty is Malayalees' pride," he captioned his post.

CPI leader and Revenue Minister K Rajan called Mammootty the "Pride of Kerala and Malayalees". He also alleged that "Sangh Parivar politics" was behind the hateful social media campaign against the actor. Reportedly, he added that such propaganda would not reap its desired results in the state.

On the other hand, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal supported Mammootty and said the secular society of the state would not support such propaganda. In a social media post, the leader said that no matter how hard they try to brand a person who has clear political views and acting skills, the people of Kerala won't support them. He also urged people to take care of the actor without being affected by the "poison of hate campaigns".

"Mammootty is being Mohammed Kutty only in the contemptuous minds of those hate campaigners," the leader said.

Mammootty is yet to react to the backlash. He has remained tight-lipped about the controversy.

About Puzhu

Puzhu is Malayalam psychological drama which released in 2022. It was written by Harshad and Suhas-Sharfu. Besides Mammootty, the film also featured Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead roles. The actors had received praises for their performance in the film.