 Nia Sharma & Sudesh Lehri To Replace Vivian Dsena & Eisha Singh In Laughter Chefs 3; Here's The List Of Contestants Quitting Bharti Singh's Hosted Show
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNia Sharma & Sudesh Lehri To Replace Vivian Dsena & Eisha Singh In Laughter Chefs 3; Here's The List Of Contestants Quitting Bharti Singh's Hosted Show

Nia Sharma & Sudesh Lehri To Replace Vivian Dsena & Eisha Singh In Laughter Chefs 3; Here's The List Of Contestants Quitting Bharti Singh's Hosted Show

Several contestants, including Isha Malviya, are reportedly exiting Laughter Chefs Season 3 due to prior commitments and new projects. Popular faces like Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh may be replaced by fresh pairings, with Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri among the names doing the rounds.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
Laughter Chefs Season 3 |

Several celebrities appear to be exiting Laughter Chefs Season 3, which could lead to a major reshuffle in pairings and potentially impact the show’s TRP. After Isha Malviya confirmed her departure, reports suggest that stars such as Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Vivian Dsena and others may also be leaving the show.

As per TOI's report, not only Isha Malviya and Vivian Dsena are about to quit Laughter Chefs 3 but Eisha Singh, Gurmeet and Debina too. Isha is reportedly getting her big break with her upcoming projects. Because of her clashing dates, she is leaving Laughter Chefs 3.

Why Are Vivian Dsena & Eisha Singh Leaving Laughter Chefs 3?

Vivian is reportedly joining a new fiction show on the same channel. Because of the same, he will be leaving Laughter Chefs 3 as the actor's busy schedule does not leave him with the time. With Vivian and Eisha Singh gone, the couple who will reportedly be replacing them are- Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri. A user confirmed on the Reddit thread, confirming that Nia and Sudesh are indeed entering Laughter Chefs.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Road Closures & No-Parking Zones In Dadar, Worli, Andheri Till Jan 16 | See Alternate Routes
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Road Closures & No-Parking Zones In Dadar, Worli, Andheri Till Jan 16 | See Alternate Routes
Bangladesh Umpire Officiates IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI Amid ICC-BCB Standoff On T20 World Cup 2026 Travel
Bangladesh Umpire Officiates IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI Amid ICC-BCB Standoff On T20 World Cup 2026 Travel
Nia Sharma & Sudesh Lehri To Replace Vivian Dsena & Eisha Singh In Laughter Chefs 3; Here's The List Of Contestants Quitting Bharti Singh's Hosted Show
Nia Sharma & Sudesh Lehri To Replace Vivian Dsena & Eisha Singh In Laughter Chefs 3; Here's The List Of Contestants Quitting Bharti Singh's Hosted Show
'India Moving Towards Knowledge-Based Economy; Major Curriculum Reforms Planned In NITs': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
'India Moving Towards Knowledge-Based Economy; Major Curriculum Reforms Planned In NITs': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Laughter Chefs 3

Laughter Chefs 3 | Reddit

Why Are Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee Leaving Laughter Chefs 3?

The couple Gurmeet and Debina reportedly have prior commitments because of which they are quitting Laughter Chefs 3. The duo will be replaced by Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

Laughter Chefs 3 Pairs So Far

Hosts- Bharti Singh & Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi

Krushna Abhishek & Kashmera Shah

Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee

Aly Goni & Jannat Zubair

Evish Yadav & Isha Malviya

Vivian Dsena & Eisha Singh

Abhishek Kumar & Samarth Jurel

Laughter Chefs New Epsiodes Release Schedule

Laughter Chefs Season 3 premiered on 22 November 2025 and continues to bring its unique blend of comedy and cooking every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM on Colors TV. Fans can also stream the show online on JioHotstar on the same day. The season features celebrity participants and has quickly become one of the weekend's most entertaining reality shows.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nia Sharma & Sudesh Lehri To Replace Vivian Dsena & Eisha Singh In Laughter Chefs 3; Here's The List...
Nia Sharma & Sudesh Lehri To Replace Vivian Dsena & Eisha Singh In Laughter Chefs 3; Here's The List...
Karan Aujla Controversy: Amid Cheating Allegations, Singer Is Spending Time With Wife Palak Aujla;...
Karan Aujla Controversy: Amid Cheating Allegations, Singer Is Spending Time With Wife Palak Aujla;...
Bha Bha Ba OTT Release Date Revealed: Dileep And Mohanlal's Malayalam Film To Release On This...
Bha Bha Ba OTT Release Date Revealed: Dileep And Mohanlal's Malayalam Film To Release On This...
'Accident Ho Gaya Yar': Sajid Khan Gives Health Update After Leg Surgery, Spotted In Wheelchair On...
'Accident Ho Gaya Yar': Sajid Khan Gives Health Update After Leg Surgery, Spotted In Wheelchair On...
'Who Is Going To Refund My Flights?': Fans Express Anger As John Mayer's Mumbai Show Gets POSTPONED...
'Who Is Going To Refund My Flights?': Fans Express Anger As John Mayer's Mumbai Show Gets POSTPONED...