Nia Sharma & Sudesh Lehri To Replace Vivian Dsena & Eisha Singh In Laughter Chefs 3; Here's The List Of Contestants Quitting Bharti Singh's Hosted Show

Laughter Chefs Season 3 |

Several celebrities appear to be exiting Laughter Chefs Season 3, which could lead to a major reshuffle in pairings and potentially impact the show’s TRP. After Isha Malviya confirmed her departure, reports suggest that stars such as Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Vivian Dsena and others may also be leaving the show.

As per TOI's report, not only Isha Malviya and Vivian Dsena are about to quit Laughter Chefs 3 but Eisha Singh, Gurmeet and Debina too. Isha is reportedly getting her big break with her upcoming projects. Because of her clashing dates, she is leaving Laughter Chefs 3.

Why Are Vivian Dsena & Eisha Singh Leaving Laughter Chefs 3?

Vivian is reportedly joining a new fiction show on the same channel. Because of the same, he will be leaving Laughter Chefs 3 as the actor's busy schedule does not leave him with the time. With Vivian and Eisha Singh gone, the couple who will reportedly be replacing them are- Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri. A user confirmed on the Reddit thread, confirming that Nia and Sudesh are indeed entering Laughter Chefs.

Laughter Chefs 3 | Reddit

Why Are Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee Leaving Laughter Chefs 3?

The couple Gurmeet and Debina reportedly have prior commitments because of which they are quitting Laughter Chefs 3. The duo will be replaced by Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

Laughter Chefs 3 Pairs So Far

Hosts- Bharti Singh & Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi

Krushna Abhishek & Kashmera Shah

Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee

Aly Goni & Jannat Zubair

Evish Yadav & Isha Malviya

Vivian Dsena & Eisha Singh

Abhishek Kumar & Samarth Jurel

Laughter Chefs New Epsiodes Release Schedule

Laughter Chefs Season 3 premiered on 22 November 2025 and continues to bring its unique blend of comedy and cooking every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM on Colors TV. Fans can also stream the show online on JioHotstar on the same day. The season features celebrity participants and has quickly become one of the weekend's most entertaining reality shows.