Bha Bha Ba OTT Release Date Revealed: Dileep And Mohanlal's Malayalam Film To Release On This Platform; Here's To Know Everything

Bha Bha Ba revolves around a man named Ram Damodar, played by Dileep, who pursues vengeance against a corrupt politician, featuring exaggerated craziness, nonsensical humor, and nods to other movies, emphasizing slapstick and action instead of profound feelings, as characters' lives merge in a tumultuous, revenge-fueled storyline.

Updated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 04:04 PM IST
Bha Bha Ba is an action comedy film directed by Dhananjay Shankar. The film features Dileep in the lead role. It was released in theatres on December 18, 2025, and received a positive response from audiences and critics. The film is set to be released on ZEE5, starting from January 16, 2026.

About Bha Bha Ba

The Malayalam film Bha. Bha. Ba. explores themes of a common man seeking revenge/justice, media criticism, and political commentary. Bha Bha Ba is written by Fahima Safar and Noorin Shereef. It is produced by Goklam and Krishnamoorthy under the banner of Gokulam Productions.

What is the film all about?

Cast and characters: Who plays what

Along with Dileep as Ram Damoda, the film cast including Vineeth Sreenivasan as Noble Joseph, Baiju Santhosh as Chief Minister C. K. Joseph, Dhyan Sreenivasan as Godson Ancharakandy, Sandy as ACP Ashkar Ahammed, Balu Varghese as Mahi, Fahim Safar as Sijo, Saranya Ponvannan as Vaavamani, Senthil Krishna as Madhu Balachandran, Redin Kingsley as Yogi, Ashokan as Sivankutty, Maniyanpilla Raju as Opposition Leader Ravindran Thillenkery, among others.

Bha Bha Ba features Mohanlal in a special cameo appearance

Malayalam mega superstar Mohanlal, who is known for his unique style and versatility, has made a special cameo appearance in the film. Audience who watched the film in theatres like the performance of Dilleep and called Mohanlal's performance a whistle-worthy cameo. According to reports, the veteran actor didn't charge a single penny for his role in the film.

