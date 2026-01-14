 'Accident Ho Gaya Yar': Sajid Khan Gives Health Update After Leg Surgery, Spotted In Wheelchair On Akshay Kumar's Wheel Of Fortune India Set
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Accident Ho Gaya Yar': Sajid Khan Gives Health Update After Leg Surgery, Spotted In Wheelchair On Akshay Kumar's Wheel Of Fortune India Set

'Accident Ho Gaya Yar': Sajid Khan Gives Health Update After Leg Surgery, Spotted In Wheelchair On Akshay Kumar's Wheel Of Fortune India Set

Filmmaker Sajid Khan, who fractured his leg in an accident on Ekta Kapoor's set in December 2025, was recently spotted on the Wheel of Fortune set in a wheelchair. He told paps, "Dikh raha hai teko kaisa hoon..."

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
Sajid Khan | Instagram/TellyReporter

Filmmaker Sajid Khan recently sustained an injury on a film set in Mumbai and underwent surgery the next day. He was later spotted on the set of The Wheel of Fortune, giving fans a glimpse of his recovery progress. Updates on his condition have since reassured his followers about his improving health.

When Sajid arrived on the set of The Wheel of Fortune, he came on the wheel chair. When paps asked "kaise ho sir," Sajid replied, "Dikh raha hai teko kaisa hoon (You can see what I’m like)." He further said, "Ye koi puchne ka baat hai kaisa hoon. Accident ho gaya yar, ye tang me surgery hui hai, ye tang fracture ho gaya (This isn’t something to ask how I am. I had an accident, my leg underwent surgery, and it got fractured)."

How Did Sajid Khan Get Injured?

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Sajid Khan met with an accident on Ekta Kapoor’s set in Mumbai in late December 2025. Following his surgery, his sister Farah Khan updated fans on Instagram, saying, "The surgery is done, he is absolutely fine now."

FPJ Shorts
'YUVA AI FOR ALL': IT Ministry Unveils National AI Literacy Initiative Targeting 10 Lakh Learners
'YUVA AI FOR ALL': IT Ministry Unveils National AI Literacy Initiative Targeting 10 Lakh Learners
NBEMS FET Notification 2025: Registration Process Starts Today At 5 PM; Exam On March 14
NBEMS FET Notification 2025: Registration Process Starts Today At 5 PM; Exam On March 14
Pakistan’s Income & Wealth Inequality Reaches Alarming Levels: Report
Pakistan’s Income & Wealth Inequality Reaches Alarming Levels: Report
MP News: Social Media Influencer Harsha Richhariya Takes Holy Dip In Narmada Before Leaving Sadhvi Path-- VIDEO
MP News: Social Media Influencer Harsha Richhariya Takes Holy Dip In Narmada Before Leaving Sadhvi Path-- VIDEO

Wheel of Fortune India Show Release Date

Wheel of Fortune India Show will have its grand premiere on January 27, 2026. The show will air Monday to Friday from January 27 onwards at 9 pm. The show will air on SonyTv, Sony LIV and OTT Play Premium.

Sajid Khan is a filmmaker, director and television personality who rose to fame with hit comedies like Heyy Babyy, Housefull and Housefull 2, establishing himself as a successful commercial director in Bollywood. He later directed Himmatwala, which failed at the box office, after which his directorial career slowed down. In 2018, Sajid faced serious allegations during the #MeToo movement, leading him to take a prolonged break from the industry. After years away from the spotlight, he made a comeback through television, appearing on Bigg Boss 16.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Accident Ho Gaya Yar': Sajid Khan Gives Health Update After Leg Surgery, Spotted In Wheelchair On...
'Accident Ho Gaya Yar': Sajid Khan Gives Health Update After Leg Surgery, Spotted In Wheelchair On...
'Who Is Going To Refund My Flights?': Fans Express Anger As John Mayer's Mumbai Show Gets POSTPONED...
'Who Is Going To Refund My Flights?': Fans Express Anger As John Mayer's Mumbai Show Gets POSTPONED...
Dhurandhar's FA9LA Rapper Flipperachi To Perform FIRST India Show In 2026: Know Date, Venue & More...
Dhurandhar's FA9LA Rapper Flipperachi To Perform FIRST India Show In 2026: Know Date, Venue & More...
'Unki Sabse Badi Taaqat...': Badshah Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Says He Felt 'Sense Of Peace'...
'Unki Sabse Badi Taaqat...': Badshah Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Says He Felt 'Sense Of Peace'...
Malaika Arora Admits Going Through Phases Of 'Anger' After Breakup With Arjun Kapoor: 'I Think Hurt...
Malaika Arora Admits Going Through Phases Of 'Anger' After Breakup With Arjun Kapoor: 'I Think Hurt...