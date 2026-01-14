'Accident Ho Gaya Yar': Sajid Khan Gives Health Update After Leg Surgery, Spotted In Wheelchair On Akshay Kumar's Wheel Of Fortune India Set

Sajid Khan | Instagram/TellyReporter

Filmmaker Sajid Khan recently sustained an injury on a film set in Mumbai and underwent surgery the next day. He was later spotted on the set of The Wheel of Fortune, giving fans a glimpse of his recovery progress. Updates on his condition have since reassured his followers about his improving health.

When Sajid arrived on the set of The Wheel of Fortune, he came on the wheel chair. When paps asked "kaise ho sir," Sajid replied, "Dikh raha hai teko kaisa hoon (You can see what I’m like)." He further said, "Ye koi puchne ka baat hai kaisa hoon. Accident ho gaya yar, ye tang me surgery hui hai, ye tang fracture ho gaya (This isn’t something to ask how I am. I had an accident, my leg underwent surgery, and it got fractured)."

How Did Sajid Khan Get Injured?

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Sajid Khan met with an accident on Ekta Kapoor’s set in Mumbai in late December 2025. Following his surgery, his sister Farah Khan updated fans on Instagram, saying, "The surgery is done, he is absolutely fine now."

Wheel of Fortune India Show Release Date

Wheel of Fortune India Show will have its grand premiere on January 27, 2026. The show will air Monday to Friday from January 27 onwards at 9 pm. The show will air on SonyTv, Sony LIV and OTT Play Premium.

Sajid Khan is a filmmaker, director and television personality who rose to fame with hit comedies like Heyy Babyy, Housefull and Housefull 2, establishing himself as a successful commercial director in Bollywood. He later directed Himmatwala, which failed at the box office, after which his directorial career slowed down. In 2018, Sajid faced serious allegations during the #MeToo movement, leading him to take a prolonged break from the industry. After years away from the spotlight, he made a comeback through television, appearing on Bigg Boss 16.