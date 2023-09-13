'People Waiting To Criticise AR Rahman', Says Udhayanidhi Amid Chennai Concert Fiasco

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has been in news of late for all wrong reasons after his recent concert in Chennai ended up being a nightmare for his fans. A stampede-like situation arose at the concert which was held in Chennai on Sunday, September 10, and people have been sharing their harrowing experiences from the evening.

Several women took to their social media handles and claimed that they were groped and harassed by people during the concert by taking advantage of the crowd.

Some even claimed that they could not enter the venue due to overcrowding despite having valid tickets.

Udhyanidhi defends AR Rahman

Amid the raging controversy, Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has now voiced his support for Rahman.

He stated that though he did not go to the concert, he saw the videos on social media and action is being taken by the police over the complaints.

He, however, went on to say that people just look for reasons to criticise Rahman and that the Tamil Nadu government will find the real culprit.

"I didn't go to the AR Rahman concert. Like you, I also watched it on social media. Actions have been taken against Police officials. A last-minute rush is said to be the reason for that. We have to avoid such incidents in future."

"A few people are waiting for reasons to criticize AR Rahman. Tamil Nadu Government will find out the real reason behind the untoward incident and take action against the respective person," he added.

Organisers issue apology

A day after the concert, the organisers of the event took to their social media handles to issue an unconditional apology to those who faced trouble at the venue.

While Rahman himself did not apologise to his fans, he said that he was deeply disturbed and his team offered compensation to those who could not attend the concert despite having tickets.

Rahman's daughters too were seen defending their father after the fiasco, and they claimed that the entire backlash coming his way was "cheap politics".