Chinmayi Sripaada Extends Support To Women Who Were Sexually Harassed At AR Rahman's Concert: 'You Didn't Deserve This'

Singer Chinmayi Sripada recently reacted to the stampede like situation during music maestro AR Rahman's concert in Chennai on Sunday (September 10). Taking to her official X account on Tuesday, Chinmayi penned a long note in support of women who were allegedly molested during the event.

Chinmayi is quite active on social media and she often shares her views on various issues. She tweeted, "To the girls whose trauma I share - a core memory, as my body keeps score: It is not your shame. It is not your fault. A trauma that doesn’t scratch away, scrub away, wash away. You did not deserve this."

"You deserved music, you deserved fun, you deserved joy, you deserved a concert experience that made you cry; cry from joy you felt from the music, from feelings that evoked nostalgia. You deserved warmth, the shared euphoria from other fans as everyone sang along, shouted along, jumped along to songs that we love to vibe and groove to. You deserved an experience that made you recount it with love, think of it with fondness and wish for the next one to make a beautiful new memory associated with this magical beautiful thing called music, with a musician we adore," she added.

"I wish you didn’t have to go through sexual harassment but you did and wish as I might that such experiences never happen to anyone, this wish doesn’t come to pass. I wish only love and healing - and hope you have a loved one holding your hand. Now… You darned dingbats who are gaslighting those who recounted their sexual harassment; You darned dingbats who said avoid crowds if you don't want to be molested; You darned dingbats who asked if the girls were tweeting for engagement, views, attention what have you. Thirundha maateengla da neenga???" Chinmayi's post further read.

Oscar award-winning music composer AR Rahman was slammed for poor organisation of his Chennai concert. He held a concert at Adityaram Palace in Chennai which was attended by nearly 50,000 people. However, fans took to social media to express disappointment over mismanagement as women were harassed and children were separated from their folks. A lot of people were not able to attend the event despite booking tickets in advance.

It has also been reported that due to the concert, people were stuck in traffic for nearly two hours.

Women who were present at the concert complained of being harassed and groped by men taking advantage of the crowd. Horrific ordeals of concert-goers have now surfaced on social media platforms.

While netizens lashed out at the event organisers for the fiasco, several celebs like actor Karthi and singer Shweta Mohan defended AR Rahman.

Meanwhile, Chinmayi often makes headlines for her views on various issues. She has been subjected to a lot of abuse on social media since she spoke out for the #MeToo movement and named some prominent figures in the Tamil film industry who exploit women and attempted to engage in sexual misconduct with girls.

