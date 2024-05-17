 Jackie Shroff's Slow Joe Biopic To Be Directed By Sandrine Bonnaire
'Slow Joe' is based on the late Indian musician Joseph Manuel Da Rocha.

Friday, May 17, 2024
International filmmaker Sandrine Bonnaire has come on board to direct veteran Bollywood star Jackie Shroff in the upcoming film 'Slow Joe', which is based on the late Indian musician Joseph Manuel Da Rocha.

"Joseph Manuel Da Rocha's story is moving and extraordinary, demonstrating that it's never too late to overcome adversity and achieve your dreams. I am truly excited to be a part of this film with its talented cast and cannot wait to begin filming," Bonnaire said in a statement.

Da Rocha, known as Slow Joe, was a former heroin addict and drug dealer, who was born in Mumbai, was disowned by his family, was heartbroken at 50, and later moved to Goa and cleaned up. In 2007, during a trip to Goa, Lyon-based French musician Cedric de la Chapelle met Joe, 64, who was making ends meet as a hotel room broker.

Joe, also a poet and musician, sang for de la Chapelle, who was captivated by his voice and recorded some of his cappella songs.

Jackie said in a statement: "I am thrilled to have Sandrine Bonnaire on board to direct 'Slow Joe.' Her exceptional talent and vision will undoubtedly elevate the film to new heights."

"Working alongside such a respected filmmaker is an honour, and I am eager to bring Slow Joe's extraordinary journey to audiences worldwide."

The film is produced by Isabella Sreyashii Sen and Olivier Dock, co-CEOs of Singapore production house Hazelnut Media. "We are extremely excited to bring this international story of hope to the screen and thrilled to have Jackie and Sandrine on this project," said Sen and Dock.

