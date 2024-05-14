After Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff Moves Delhi HC Against Unauthorised Use Of His Voice, Name & Photos

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has moved the Delhi High Court to seek protection of his personality and publicity rights. According to media reports, in the suit, he has mentioned that various entities use his name, pictures, voice and his nickname, Bhidu, without his consent.

The actor has taken action against the unauthorised use of his name and photos for commercial purposes.

As per a report in Live Law, Justice Sanjeev Narula heard the matter on Tuesday (May 14) and issued summons to the defendant entities in the suit. Representing the 67-year-old actor, advocate Pravin Anand reportedly informed the HC that his images have been used in offensive memes, and his voice has also been misappropriated in certain cases.

Jackie Shroff has also sought the protection of his names Jackie, Jaggu Dada as well as Bhidu.

In September 2023, the Delhi HC restrained the misuse of the name, image, voice and other attributes of persona, including the 'jhakaas' catchphrase, of actor Anil Kapoor for commercial gain. The lawsuit sought to protect his personality rights with respect to his name, voice, image, likeness, manner of speaking and gestures, among others.

Before Anil Kapoor, megastar Amitabh Bachchan had also moved the HC to take action against unauthorised use of his image or any other trait exclusively identifiable with him by any individual.

In November 2022, the Delhi HC had passed an interim order restraining unauthorised use of his voice, photos and other things.

The court's order had come on a lawsuit by the veteran actor alleging exploitation of his "publicity rights as a celebrity" by several individuals, including the persons behind a "KBC lottery". He is the host of popular TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

The court had also directed telecom authorities to take action to pull down websites providing the content in violation of his rights.

Jackie Shroff's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in the comedy-drama film, Mast Mein Rehne Ka, alongside Neena Gupta. It was released on Prime Video, on December 8, 2023.

He will be seen with Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in Baap.