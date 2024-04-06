'This Is Wrong': Netizens Call Out Jackie Shroff For Hitting A Fan Who Approached Him For Selfie; Video Goes Viral

Jackie Shroff was spotted in Mumbai on Friday (April 5) and several pictures and videos of the actor have been doing the rounds on social media. The actor is known for his candid and fun interactions with his fans as well as paparazzi. His videos often go viral, however, one of his latest clips did not go down well with netizens as he was spotted hitting a fan on his head.

In the now-viral video, Jackie Shroff is seen posing with his fans for selfies. As of of them approached him for a picture, he playfully tapped on his head and asked him to step aside. The 67-year-old actor also asked him not to hold him from below the waist. He also said that they can keep their hands on his shoulder while posing for the pictures.

In the video, he is heard saying, "Neeche haath kya daal rela hai? Aisa pakadta hai haath." It also shows a woman coming near him for a picture while he was already posing with someone else. He shouts "Thaamb (wait)" to the woman.

Soon after the video went viral, several social media users criticised him for hitting the fan. "This is wrong you can’t hit anyone, he is not your relative’s or friends with whom you do masti majak."

Another user commented, "Sir p marna is really a bad thing."

"Why is he beating him ! Is he mad." a user wrote.

"Kya hogya haath laga liya to itna attitude bhi nhi chahiye," another commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackie Shroff was last seen in the comedy-drama film 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka,' alongside Neena Gupta. It was released on Prime Video, on December 8, 2023.