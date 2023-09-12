AR Rahman Concert Horror: Daughters Raheema & Khatija Blame Organisers, Call It 'Cheap Politics'

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has been all over the news after his concert in Chennai on Sunday night. While thousands of fans flocked at the venue to attend the concert, they were left with a bitter experience, after a stampede-like situation arose due to the mismanagement by the organisers.

Several people complained of injuries, women claimed they were groped and molested amidst the chaos, and kids were separated from their guardians due to the overcrowded venue.

On Monday, the organisers issued an official apology with respect to the whole fiasco. AR Rahman too stated that he was "deeply disturbed" and offered compensation to those who could not attend the concert due to the crowd despite having tickets.

AR Rahman's daughters come to his defence

The singer-composer was slammed by dejected fans on social media post the incident, and his daughters Raheema and Khatija have now come to his defence.

Both of them shared a statement which read, "From last night, all media/social media is talking about AR Rahman (like scammer) & some playing cheap politics. The reason for the unfortunate circumstances happened yesterday is 100% from organiser side! But he took the responsibility and accountable (sic)".

The post also listed a number of charity concerts that the composer held from 2016 to 2022, and added, "Think before you speak!"

AR Rahman concert row

On Sunday, Rahman performed live at the Adityaram Palace in Chennai, and almost 50,000 people reportedly turned up for the event.

But the venue was soon jampacked and numerous fans were left stranded outside the venue and were denied entry despite having a valid ticket.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Photos and videos from the concert have gone viral on the internet in which children can be seen crying after being separated from their guardians and women can be seen complaining that they were harassed under the pretext of the crowd.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)