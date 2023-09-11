AR Rahman Calls Himself 'Sacrificial Goat' As He Reacts To Chennai Concert Disaster

Oscar award-winning music composer AR Rahman has called himself the 'sacrificial goat' amid his Chennai concert fiasco. For the unawares, his recently-held concert, Markkuma Nenjam, was slammed by fans for poor management. There have also been several reports of harassment, molestations, panic, and stampede-like situations at the venue.

After receiving hate and getting trolled by concert goers and fans, AR Rahman shared a screenshot of his X post on Instagram and penned a long note.

The singer-music composer wrote, "Some people call me G.O.A.T …………let me be the sacrificial goat this time for all of us to wake up."

Read Also AR Rahman Changes His X Bio After Receiving Hate For Chennai Concert Fiasco

He added, "Let Chennai’s live art flourish with a world class infrastructure, increase in tourism, efficient crowd management, traffic management ,refining audiences to follow rules... creating a safe and surreal experience for children and women... Triggering a cultural renaissance at Chennai celebrating our deserving, illuminated local and international talent."

Take a look at his post here:

Earlier today, several fans slammed the event organisers for 'poor management' and 'badly organised' concert of AR Rahman.

Fans expressed disappointment over mismanagement as women were reportedly harassed and children were separated from their folks. A lot of people were not able to attend the event despite booking tickets in advance and many people were also stuck in traffic for nearly two hours.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After receiving hate on social media, AR Rahman asked those who booked the concert tickets to get in touch with the event organisers via email. However, it is not mentioned in his post if the fans will get a refund.

In one of his interviews with The Hindu, the singer said that he was not aware of the chaos that ensued in the audience while he was performing on stage. He also said that he is 'terribly disturbed' by the fiasco.

"Safety was the primary issue, especially because there were women and kids," he said. He also added that his team has learnt a lesson from the incident, and will make sure such a thing will not be repeated in future.

The concert was originally scheduled to take place on August 12, however, it was postponed due to bad weather.