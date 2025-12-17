 'OTT Content To Remain Outside CBFC': Centre Details Three-Tier Regulatory Framework Under IT Rules
'OTT Content To Remain Outside CBFC': Centre Details Three-Tier Regulatory Framework Under IT Rules

The Centre clarified that content on OTT platforms does not fall under the Central Board of Film Certification's jurisdiction. Instead, it is regulated under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Anamika Bharti Updated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 04:51 PM IST
OTT Content Not Under CBFC

Responding to a query raised by Congress MP Dr. M. K. Vishnu Prasad, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) clarified that content streamed on OTT platforms does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It stated that such digital content is governed instead by the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which lay down the regulatory framework for online platforms.

The official statement said, "OTT content is regulated under the provisions of Part III of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The Code of Ethics requires OTT platforms to avoid publishing content prohibited by law and undertake age-based classification of content as per the guidelines in the Rules (sic)."

The press release further outlined a three-tier institutional mechanism for "ensuring adherence to content-related norms." According to Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, OTT content is governed by Part III of the Information Technology Rules, 2021, and platforms are required to comply with content-related norms while also addressing public grievances.

The first level of regulation involves "self-regulation" by the publishers themselves. The second level requires self-regulating bodies formed by publishers to oversee compliance. The third level consists of an "oversight mechanism" exercised by the Central Government.

Public grievances have reportedly been forwarded to all OTT platforms, which are expected to take the necessary action.

This move follows a question raised by Dr. M. K. Vishnu Prasad in the Lok Sabha regarding complaints and grievances related to OTT platforms.

