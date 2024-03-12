Actor-Politician Vijay Urges Tamil Nadu Govt NOT To Implement CAA: 'It Is Not Acceptable'

Tamil actor and politician called the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 'unacceptable' and has requested the Tamil Nadu government not to implement in the state. For those unversed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government on Monday (March 11) announced the implementation of CAA by notifying the rules, four years after the law was passed by Parliament. However, this move has sparked furious reactions from many quarters, including opposition leaders.

The Leo actor also took to the official X account of his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and shared an official statement on the implementation of CAA.

He wrote in Tamil, "It is not acceptable to implement any law like the Indian Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) in an environment where all citizens of the country live with social harmony. The leaders should ensure that this law does not get implemented in Tamil Nadu."

On February 2, Thalapathy Vijay officially announced the name of his political party as Tamilaga Vetri Kazham. He said in a statement, "We are not going to contest 2024 elections and we are not going to any party. We have made this decision on General and Executive Council Meeting."

The statement added, "To my best, the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam has been doing a lot of public welfare activities for the past many years. But a lot of political changes cannot be made only through a non-profit organisation, a political power is needed. You all know the current political scenario. Wrongful administration and corrupt politics is on one hand, on the other hand discriminative and fascist politics to divide our people. On two sides obstacles have been placed for our development and unity."

"All are carving for good politics especially Tamil Nadu each people are carving for selfless, truthful politics with foresight and non corrupt government without caste - religion differences and with good administration. Very importantly, that politics would be based on our Indian Constitution to apt with Tamil Nadu State rights and will be based on this soil 'By Birth all are same' ideology," the statement further read.

Vijay also stated that Tamil people are the ones who gave him everything and he wanted to give it back to them.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Vijay was last seen in the action film Leo which also starred Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film received positive responses from the audience.

He is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 68. The film is being directed by Venkat Prabhu.