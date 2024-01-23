Thalapathy Vijay Buys Swanky Electric Car Worth ₹2.5 Crore After Leo Success

Actor Thalapathy Vijay, who is enjoying the success of his latest film Leo, has reportedly gifted himself a brand new car. Known for his love for luxury rides, Vijay has added another swanky four-wheeler in his massive car collection.

According to several media reports, the actor purchased a BMW i7 xDrive 60 electric car. The price of the car in India ranges from Rs 2.13 crore to Rs 2.50 crore. The base model of the car starts at Rs 2.13 crore whereas the top model is reportedly priced at Rs 2.50 crore.

The car is available in two electric versions. The electric variant of i7 is equipped with a formidable 101.7 kWh battery, delivering substantial power. This high-capacity battery enables the car to cover an impressive distance of 625 kilometers on a full charge.

Thalapathy Vijay also owns Rolls Royce Ghost worth Rs 8 crore, Audi A8 L, BMW-5 Series, BMW 7-Series, BMW X6, Mercedes Benz GLA, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, Ford Mustang, Benz E350D, BMW 3 Series, Mini Cooper S, Toyota Innova Crysta, Volvo XC90, and Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

Meanwhile, on the work front, in 2023, Vijay was seen in two films - Leo and Varisu. He is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 68. The film is being directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Several media reports state that the actor will enter politics in 2024.