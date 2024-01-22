Helly Shah Buys Swanky New Mercedes-Benz SUV Worth ₹1.3 Crore

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 22, 2024
Television actress Helly Shah is currently on cloud nine as the actress has purchased a swanky Mercedes car for herself.
Sharing the photos, Helly Shah wrote, "Birthday Gift arrived in a little late but I am glad for that because what better day than today."
The actress can be seen dressed in yellow traditional suit anarkali suit as she posed with her brand new car.
Helly Shah's Mercedes-Benz GLS is worth ₹1.32 - 1.37 crore and it is a 7-seater SUV.
Helly Shah made her acting debut with Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal in 2010.
Helly Shah has been a part of several television shows including Diya Aur Baati Hum, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, among others.
Helly Shah recently shared stunning photos on her Instagram wearing a Reza Shariffi ensemble in black.
Helly Shah's black outfit featured sequins all over.
Thanks For Reading!