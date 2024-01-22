Shilpa Shetty Waves 'Jai Shri Ram' Flag At Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | January 22, 2024
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty visited the reverred Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Monday
Photos by Varinder Chawla
On the day of the Ram Temple's inauguration in Ayodhya, Shilpa was seen waving a saffron flag as she visited Siddhivinayak
The flag had a picture of Lord Ram and the words 'Jai Shri Ram' printed on it
Shilpa looked beautiful in an orange silk saree as she reached Siddhivinayak to seek blessings of Ganpati Bappa
She also shared her joy and excitement over the successful Pran Pratistha ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya
Shilpa was seen interacting with the paparazzi and chanting Jai Shri Ram as she made her way inside the Siddhivinayak temple
On the work front, Shilpa was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's web series, Indian Police Force
Thanks For Reading!