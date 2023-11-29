 War 2 Release Date: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's Film To Hit Theatres On THIS Date
War 2 Release Date: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's Film To Hit Theatres On THIS Date

'War 2' marks Jr NTR and Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration. It is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
Makers of the upcoming spy-thriller film 'War 2' on Wednesday announced the film's official release date.

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the lead roles 'War 2' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2025.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post which he captioned, " YRF ANNOUNCES 'WAR 2' RELEASE DATE: INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND 2025... The sixth film from #YRFSpyUniverse - #War2 - now has a release date... Get ready for mayhem at the #Boxoffice on 14 Aug 2025 [Thursday]... #AyanMukerji directs the film that's produced by #YRF."

The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

'War 2' marks Jr NTR and Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration.

Recently, Yash Raj Films introduced Hrithik's 'War 2' character in a post-credit scene from Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger 3'.

The post-credit clip from 'Tiger 3' went viral on social media which raised fans' excitement for the upcoming sequel.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film 'War' which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles.

Directed by Siddarth Anand, 'War' featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. This high-octane action drama minted 200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019. It's touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Deepika Padukone.

Jr NTR, on the other hand, will be seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

