Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan To Join Hrithik Roshan In Ayan Mukerji's War 2: Report | Photo Via Instagram

Hrithik Roshan is all set to return as Major Kabir Dhaliwal in War 2. It is the sequel to the 2019 film with the same name and stars Tiger Shroff in the lead alongside Vaani Kapoor. Now, War 2 will be directed by Ayan Mukerji, who has helmed movies like Brahmastra, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Wake Up Sid.

According to a report in India Today, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be joining Hrithik in War 2 as Tiger and Pathaan, respectively.

The source said, “The film is exciting for several reasons, but also because Ayan’s directorial will be the first film in the YRF spy universe to bring the three megastars together. The epic Tiger X Pathaan X Kabir union onscreen will happen in War 2."

The report further stated that the muharat for War 2 has already happened, and Ayan will be kick-starring the shoot this month.

"While Hrithik is currently in Italy for Fighter, he will soon return to commence shooting for War 2. In the meantime, shooting with NTR Jr. might begin. Kiara Advani has also been locked as the female lead for the action thriller," said the source.

War 2 will also star Jr. NTR. Kiara Advani will reportedly play the female lead. This marks the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. The makers may release it in 2024 or 2025. An official confirmation is yet to be made.